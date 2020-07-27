BSE Odisha Matric Result 2020: Odisha Board to declare date and time for Class 10th exam results today; check details

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) of Odisha is going to declare the final date and time for the BSE Odisha Matric (i.e. Class 10th) Result 2020. Earlier, it was notified that the Odisha education minister would confirm the date and time for the Odisha HSC or 10th Result on Monday (i.e. July 27).

The state education department had also confirmed that the BSE Odisha Class 10th results will be declared next week. The exact date and time will be confirmed today.

Interested students are advised to keep a check on the official website of the Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) -- bseodisha.nic.in.

Here's how students can check their Odisha Board Class 10th Result 2020:

1. Visit the website: bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in

2. Click on 'BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2020'

3. Enter your details such as name and registration number. Then click submit.

4. Your results will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download your result and take a printout of BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2020 for future reference.

Students are advised to collect their official mark sheets from their respective institutes. The printouts are for information purposes only.

This year, a total of 5.34 lakh students had appeared for the Odisha Board Class 10th exams.