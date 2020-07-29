BSE Odisha Matric Result 2020: Odisha Board to declare Class 10th exam results soon @bseodisha.nic.in; check here

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) of Odisha is going to declare the BSE Odisha Matric (i.e. Class 10th) Result 2020 soon at the official website of the board -- bseodisha.nic.in. The BSE Odisha Class 10th results are scheduled declared at 9 AM while interested students can get their scores at the websites bseodisha.nic.in and bseodisha.ac.in after 11:30 AM.

The result will also be available via SMS. For that, the student needs to text OR01<RollNo> to the number 5676750.

Earlier, the Odisha education minister confirmed the date and time for the Odisha HSC or 10th Result on Monday (i.e. July 27). The date for BSE Odisha Class 10th exam results was declared to be July 29 (i.e. today).

Here's how students can check their Odisha Board Class 10th Result 2020:

1. Visit the website: bseodisha.nic.in

2. Click on 'BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2020'

3. Enter your details such as name and registration number. Then click submit.

4. Your results will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download your result and take a printout of BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2020 for future reference.

Students are advised to collect their official mark sheets from their respective institutes. The printouts are for information purposes only.

This year, a total of 5.34 lakh students had appeared for the Odisha Board Class 10th exams.