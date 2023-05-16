Search icon
BSE Odisha HSC 10th Result 2023 date, time: Odisha board Matric result to be released on this date at bseodisha.nic.in

Once declared, Odisha HSC, Matric results 2023 will be available on the official website of the board – bseodisha.nic.in. Odisha Matric result will also be hosted on orissaresults.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 16, 2023, 04:05 PM IST

File photo

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 Date, Time: Board of Secondary Education Odisha to release the BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 soon. As per BSE Odisha, Class 10th or Matric or HSC results 2023 result will be declared this week. BSE President Ramashis Hazra has announced to declare Odisha Matric result on May 18, at 10 am.

 

