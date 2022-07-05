BSE Odisha Board Class 10 Result 2022 today: What are all the ways to check result?

BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Odisha Board Class 10 result 2022 will be declared today at bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE). Over 5.85 lakh (5,85,730) students appeared for the BSE Odisha 10th exam 2022 this year across 3,540 centres in the state.

BSE Odisha Class 10 board result 2022: Result websites

bseodisha.ac.in

bseodisha.nic.in

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2022: How to check

Go to the official websites – bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in

Find and click on the BSE 10th result link

Insert the required login credentials

Submit and check the BSE Class 10 Odisha results 2022

Download and take a printout of the result for further reference.

BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2022: How to check via SMS

Candidates can also check their Odisha 10th Result 2022 via SMS services. To check Odisha 10th result via SMS type--'OR01 <Roll No>' and send the SMS to 5676750.

The class 10 board exams 2022 were conducted between April 29 to May 6, 2022. This year, the BSE Odisha board examination was conducted in an offline pen and paper mode abiding by the guidelines Government of India provided.

