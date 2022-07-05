BSE Odisha Board Class 10 Result 2022 on July 6, know steps to check scores at bseodisha.ac.in, bseodisha.nic.in

File Photo

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha is all set to declare the Odisha Board Class 10 Result 2022 tomorrow (July 6, 2022). The time of the result is yet to be confirmed. The students who appeared for the Odisha Board 10th examination 2022 will be able to check their results, once released, at the official website — bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in. The School and Mass Education Department Minister, Samir Ranjan Dash, announced the result. Over 5.85 lakh (5,85,730) students appeared for the BSE Odisha 10th exam 2022 this year across 3,540 centres in the state.

It is important to note that the BSE Odisha Board Class 10 exams 2022 were conducted between April 29 to May 6, 2022. This year, the BSE Odisha board exam was conducted in an offline pen and paper mode abiding by the Government of India guidelines. The BSE Odisha Result 2022 was originally anticipated in the last week of June, however, it was delayed later.

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2022: How to check scores

Step 1: Go to the official websites – bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: Find and click on the BSE 10th result link

Step 3: Insert the required login credentials

Step 4: Submit and check the BSE Class 10 Odisha results 2022

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for further reference.

Candidates can also check their Odisha 10th Result 2022 via SMS services. To check Odisha 10th result via SMS type - 'OR01 <Roll No>' and send the SMS to 5676750.