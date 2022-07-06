BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2022 TODAY at 1 pm, steps to check scores at bseodisha.ac.in

File Photo

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha is going to declare the Odisha Board Class 10 Result 2022 today (July 6, 2022) at 1 pm. Once released, the Odisha Board Class 10 Result 2022 will be available at the official websites — bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in.

The School and Mass Education Department Minister, Samir Ranjan Dash, will announce the result. Over 5.85 lakh (5,85,730) students appeared for the BSE Odisha 10th exam 2022 this year across 3,540 centres in the state.

Notably, BSE Odisha Board Class 10 exams 2022 were conducted between April 29 to May 6, 2022. The exam was conducted in an offline pen and paper mode, following the Government of India guidelines.

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2022: Steps to check scores

Step 1: Go to the official websites – bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: Find and click on the BSE 10th result link

Step 3: Insert the required login credentials

Step 4: Submit and check the BSE Class 10 Odisha results 2022

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for further use.

Candidates can also check their Odisha 10th Result 2022 via SMS services. To check Odisha 10th result via SMS type - 'OR01 <Roll No>' and send the SMS to 5676750.