BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2022 DECLARED at bseodisha.ac.in, check direct link

File Photo

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha announced the Odisha Board Class 10 Result 2022 today (July 6, 2022) at 1 pm. The Odisha Board Class 10 Result 2022 is available at the official websites — bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 90.55 percent

The School and Mass Education Department Minister, Samir Ranjan Dash, declared the result. Over 5.85 lakh (5,85,730) students appeared for the BSE Odisha 10th exam 2022 this year across 3,540 centres in the state.

To access the results, students will have to keep their admit card numbers and DOB in hand.

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2022: Steps to check scores

Step 1: Go to the official websites – bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: Find and click on the BSE 10th result link

Step 3: Insert the required login credentials

Step 4: Submit and check the BSE Class 10 Odisha results 2022

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for further use.

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2022: Steps to check scores via SMS

Candidates can also check their Odisha 10th Result 2022 via SMS services. To check Odisha 10th result via SMS type - 'OR01 <Roll No>' and send the SMS to 5676750.