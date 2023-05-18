BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 TODAY: Official websites, direct link to check Odisha Board Matric HSC result online

File photo

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 Date, Time: Board of Secondary Education Odisha is all set to declare the BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 today. As per BSE Odisha, Class 10th or Matric or HSC results 2023 result will be declared today (May 18). BSE President Ramashis Hazra has announced to declare Odisha Matric result at 10 am.

Once declared, Odisha HSC, Matric results 2023 will be available on the official website of the board – bseodisha.nic.in. Odisha Matric result will also be hosted on orissaresults.nic.in.

Odisha Class 10 board exams were held in the state from March 10 to March 17, 2023 at various exam centres. This year, almost six lakh students from the regular, ex-regular, madhyama (Sanskrit), and Open School Certificate streams appeared for the matriculation exam.

Odisha Matric class 10 result 2023: official websites, direct link

bseodisha.nic.in

orissaresults.nic.in

Odisha Matric class 10 result 2023: How to check