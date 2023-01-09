Search icon
BRO Recruitment 2022: Government job vacancies for 567 posts in General Reserve Engineer Force, Know how to apply

BRO Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply through the official website bro.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 11:44 AM IST

BRO Recruitment 2022: Government job vacancies for 567 posts in General Reserve Engineer Force, Know how to apply
File photo

Border Roads Organisation, BRO is inviting applications for 567 posts in General Reserve Engineer Force. Interested candidates can apply through the official website bro.gov.in. The last date to apply is February 13, 2023.

BRO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

  • Vehicle Mechanic: 236 posts
  • Operator Communication: 154 posts
  • MSW Mason: 149 posts
  • MSW Driller: 11 posts
  • Driver Mechanical Transport: 9 posts
  • MSW Painter: 5 posts
  • Radio Mechanic: 2 posts
  • MSW Mess Waiter: 1 post

RO Recruitment 2023: How to apply online

  • Visit www.bro.gov.in
  • Click on the recruitment link
  • Register yourself and fill the form online
  • Upload required documents, pay fee and submit the form
  • Take its printout for future reference

BRO Recruitment 2023: Important dates 

  • BRO Notification Release Date: 02nd January 2023
  • Closing date for receipt of application: 13th February 2023
  • Last date for making fee payment (Offline): 13th February 2023
  • Last date for making fee payment (Online): 13th February 2023
  • Admit Card for BRO Paper-1 (Written Test): To be notified
  • BRO Paper-I Exam Date: To be notified

Selection Process: The selection is made strictly as per merit as per availability of vacancies; on the basis of marks in the written exam and qualifying in the Physical Efficiency Test and Practical Test as applicable to the particular trades.

BRO Recruitment 2023: Notification

