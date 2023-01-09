BRO Recruitment 2022: Government job vacancies for 567 posts in General Reserve Engineer Force, Know how to apply

File photo

Border Roads Organisation, BRO is inviting applications for 567 posts in General Reserve Engineer Force. Interested candidates can apply through the official website bro.gov.in. The last date to apply is February 13, 2023.

BRO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Vehicle Mechanic: 236 posts

Operator Communication: 154 posts

MSW Mason: 149 posts

MSW Driller: 11 posts

Driver Mechanical Transport: 9 posts

MSW Painter: 5 posts

Radio Mechanic: 2 posts

MSW Mess Waiter: 1 post

READ: UPSC Recruitment 2023: Last date SOON to apply for Scientist B, other posts at upsconline.nic.in, know how to apply

RO Recruitment 2023: How to apply online

Visit www.bro.gov.in

Click on the recruitment link

Register yourself and fill the form online

Upload required documents, pay fee and submit the form

Take its printout for future reference

BRO Recruitment 2023: Important dates

BRO Notification Release Date: 02nd January 2023

Closing date for receipt of application: 13th February 2023

Last date for making fee payment (Offline): 13th February 2023

Last date for making fee payment (Online): 13th February 2023

Admit Card for BRO Paper-1 (Written Test): To be notified

BRO Paper-I Exam Date: To be notified

Selection Process: The selection is made strictly as per merit as per availability of vacancies; on the basis of marks in the written exam and qualifying in the Physical Efficiency Test and Practical Test as applicable to the particular trades.

BRO Recruitment 2023: Notification