BRO Recruitment 2021: Apply for various posts at bro.gov.in – Check eligibility, last date

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is inviting applications for 354 Vehicle Mechanic, Multi Skilled Worker and Driver Mechanical Transport (OG) Vacancy for Males only. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bro.gov.in.

BRO Vehicle Mechanic Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Multi Skilled Worker Painter

No. of Vacancy: 33

Pay Scale: Level 1

Post: Multi Skilled Worker Mess Waite

No. of Vacancy: 12

Pay Scale: Level 1

Post: Vehicle Mechanic

No. of Vacancy: 293

Pay Scale: Level 2

Post: Driver Mechanical Transport (OG)

No. of Vacancy: 16

Pay Scale: Level 2

BRO Vehicle Mechanic Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria:

MSW Painter: Matriculation from a recognized Board and ITI in Painter Certificate.

MSW Mess Waiter: Matriculation from a recognized Board and ITI in Mess Waiter Trade.

Vehicle Mechanic: Matriculation from a recognized Board and Possessing certificate of Mechanic in Motor Vehicle/Diesel/Heat Engine or Possessing certificate of mechanic in internal Combustion Engine / Tractor from Industrial Training Institute.

Driver: Matriculation from a recognized Board and Possessing a heavy Motor vehicle driving licence.

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through SBI Collect in favour of Commandant, GREF Centre, Pune 411 015

For Gen/OBC/EWS: 50/-

For SC/ST: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply in prescribed application form along with self-Attested all required document send to Commandant GREF Centre, Dighi Camp, Pune- 411 015 within 45 days from the date of publication of this advertisement that is December 04, 2021.

BRO Vehicle Mechanic Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Date of Notification: December 04, 2021

Last Date for Submission of Application form: Within 45 Days (January 23, 2022)

Last Date for Receipt of Applications for Remote Areas: Within 60 Days

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Physical Efficiency Test & Practical Test (Trade Test) and Written Test.

BRO Vehicle Mechanic Recruitment 2021 Notification: bro.gov.in