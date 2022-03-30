BREAKING: UP 12th Board Exam 2022 English paper CANCELLED in 24 districts due to paper leak

The Uttar Pradesh Board class 12 English exam, which was scheduled to be conducted today March 30, was cancelled in 24 districts due to alleged paper leak.
The UP 12th Board Exam 2022 for English was scheduled to be held from 2 PM to 5 PM, today, March 30, 2022. The UP Board Exam for English Class 12 will he held as per schedule in the remaining districts of the state.
The exam has been cancelled in the following districts:
1. Agra
2. Mainpuri
3. Mathura
4. Aligarh
5. Ghaziabad
6. Bagpat
7. Badaun
8. Shahjahanpur
9. Unnao
10. Sitapur
11. Lalitpur
12. Mahoba
13. Jalaun
14. Chitrakoot
15. Ambedkarnagar
16. Pratapgarh
17. Gonda
18. Gorakhpur
19. Azamgarh
20. Ballia
21. Varanasi
22. Kanpur Dehat
23. Etah
24. Shamli
The cancelled exam will be conducted again. However, the dates are yet to be out.