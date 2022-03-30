BREAKING: UP 12th Board Exam 2022 English paper CANCELLED in 24 districts due to paper leak

The Uttar Pradesh Board class 12 English exam, which was scheduled to be conducted today March 30, was cancelled in 24 districts due to alleged paper leak.

The UP 12th Board Exam 2022 for English was scheduled to be held from 2 PM to 5 PM, today, March 30, 2022. The UP Board Exam for English Class 12 will he held as per schedule in the remaining districts of the state.

The exam has been cancelled in the following districts:

1. Agra

2. Mainpuri

3. Mathura

4. Aligarh

5. Ghaziabad

6. Bagpat

7. Badaun

8. Shahjahanpur

9. Unnao

10. Sitapur

11. Lalitpur

12. Mahoba

13. Jalaun

14. Chitrakoot

15. Ambedkarnagar

16. Pratapgarh

17. Gonda

18. Gorakhpur

19. Azamgarh

20. Ballia

21. Varanasi

22. Kanpur Dehat

23. Etah

24. Shamli

The cancelled exam will be conducted again. However, the dates are yet to be out.