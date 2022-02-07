BREAKING: CISCE Term 1 results DECLARED - Check ICSE, ISC results at cisce.org

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared its ICSE and ISC results for Term 1 board exams 2022. All students awaiting their results can check their scores at cisce.org

How to check ICSE, ISC Term 1 Result 2022?

Step 1: Vist cisce.org or results.cisce.org

Step 2: Click on ICSE/ ISC results 2022 link (once activated)

Step 3: Key in the requisite details, including class, enter a unique ID, index number, and the auto-generated code

Step 4: Download, take a printout for further reference.

How to check ICSE, ISC Term 1 Result 2022 via SMS?

ICSE result 2022 via SMS can be checked following these steps, type ICSE seven-digit unique ID and to get ISC result 2022 on SMS type ISC seven-digit unique ID and send the message to 09248082883.

Both ICSE and ISC exams were conducted in November and December. The first term of the board exam included multiple-choice questions.