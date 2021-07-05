Breaking: CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank makes BIG announcement

In a significant development, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Monday (July 5) said that those Class 12 students who are willing to sit in CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 should not worry as the government is preparing to conduct CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 in August for those students who want to take offline exams.

The Union minister made the statement in an audio statement.