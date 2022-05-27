BPSSC SI PET admit card released at bpssc.bih.nic.in, get direct link here

File photo

The admit card for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the positions of Police Sub Inspector and Sergeant in the Bihar Police has been released by Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC). Candidates can download the admit card through the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The main written test was held on April 24 for the posts of Police Sub-Inspector and Sergeant in Bihar Police.

A total of 45,123 candidates were present in both Shifts I and II, and 14856 students have cleared the Main test.

Steps to download the admit card

Go to the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admit Card of PET for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police.” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.