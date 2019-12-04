BPSSC SI 2019: Admit card released at bpssc.bih.nic.in; steps to download

Admit card for written examination for the recruitment to the posts of police sub-inspector/ sergeant/ assistant superintendent jail/ assistant superintendent jail (ex-servicemen) has released by Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC).

Candidates who have applied can download the admit card from the official website – bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The written examination will be held on 22nd December 2019 for 2,404 posts.

Candidates are advised to carry their BPSSC SI Admit Card along with and a valid photo Id proof at the examination center.

Exam pattern

The written examination will be of 2 hours for 200 marks. It includes 100 questions on general knowledge and current affairs. A minimum of 30 percent marks will be needed for the candidates to qualify for the exam.

Vacancy details

Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission is hiring for 2404 posts out of which 2064 are for Police Sub Inspector, 215 for Sergeant and 125 for Assistant Superintendent Jail posts.

Steps to download BPSSC SI Admit Card 2019

1. Go to official website- www.bpssc.bih.nic.in

2. Click on “Download Admit Card for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment)/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 01/2019) in Bihar”

3. A new window will open. Enter all your details

4. Download BPSSSC SI Admit Card 2019 and take a print out for examination day.