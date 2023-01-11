Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

BPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Government job vacancies for 61 Associate Professor, Professor posts, details here

The application process will begin on January 20, 2023, and the last date to apply is February 17, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 07:56 AM IST

BPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Government job vacancies for 61 Associate Professor, Professor posts, details here
File photo

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications for 61 Associate professors and professors’ posts under the super specialty department in the medical colleges and hospitals of the state under the Health Department Bihar.

The application process will begin on January 20, 2023, and the last date to apply is February 17, 2023. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: 

  • Assistant Professor: 36 posts 
  • Professor: 25 posts 

BPSC recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. The candidates from the unreserved category have to pay Rs 25 as an application fee.

BPSC recruitment 2023 notification

READ: UPSC NDA-1, CDS-1 exam 2023: Registration date extended till THIS date; know how to apply at upsc.gov.in

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hansika Motwani is a true 'beach baby,' these five sexy photos prove it
Fried Tarantula Spider, Nested soup: These are the world's most weird dishes
Khakhee The Bihar Chapter, Secrets of Kohinoor, list of 5 must-watch OTT releases
From Anushka Sharma to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood celebs who have turned into entrepreneurs
New Year's Eve celebrations across India including Delhi, Manali, see pictures
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi: Cash van security guard shot dead outside ICICI Bank ATM, Rs 8 lakh looted
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.