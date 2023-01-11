BPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Government job vacancies for 61 Associate Professor, Professor posts, details here

File photo

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications for 61 Associate professors and professors’ posts under the super specialty department in the medical colleges and hospitals of the state under the Health Department Bihar.

The application process will begin on January 20, 2023, and the last date to apply is February 17, 2023. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details:

Assistant Professor: 36 posts

Professor: 25 posts

BPSC recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. The candidates from the unreserved category have to pay Rs 25 as an application fee.

