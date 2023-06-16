BPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1,70,461 Teachers posts at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check details

File photo

Bihar Public Service Commission is inviting applications for teacher posts. The registration process for BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 has begun on June 15, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 1,70,461 vacancies in the organisation. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The last date to apply is July 12, 2023.

For SC/ST, all female candidates, and candidates who are physically disabled, the application cost is Rs200. The application fee for other candidates is Rs750. Only online payment methods should be used to pay the fees. Candidates can visit the BPSC website for further information on this topic.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply