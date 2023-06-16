Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

BPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1,70,461 Teachers posts at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check details

Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The last date to apply is July 12, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 07:17 AM IST

BPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1,70,461 Teachers posts at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check details
File photo

Bihar Public Service Commission is inviting applications for teacher posts. The registration process for BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 has begun on June 15, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 1,70,461 vacancies in the organisation. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The last date to apply is July 12, 2023. 

For SC/ST, all female candidates, and candidates who are physically disabled, the application cost is Rs200. The application fee for other candidates is Rs750. Only online payment methods should be used to pay the fees. Candidates can visit the BPSC website for further information on this topic.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

  • Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 link 
  • Register yourself and login to the account.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shehnaaz Gill feels ‘tiny, humble’, flaunts her colourful braids as she enjoys boat ride at Phi Phi Island in Phuket
Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'
In Pics: From Trisha to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, sizzling bikini looks of top South actresses
Mrunal Thakur feels like ‘desi girl’ as she sizzles in lavender saree at Cannes 2023, fans say 'hotness overloaded'
In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Asia Cup 2023: Hybrid model gets go-ahead, this edition to be played in Pakistan, Sri Lanka
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.