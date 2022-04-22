BPSC Recruitment 2022: Date to apply for 40,506 posts extended, check eligibility criteria, steps to apply

File Photo

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the deadline for applying for the post of Head Teacher in Primary Schools under the State Education Department. Interested candidates can now apply for the posts till May 2, 2022. You can either edit or make changes to your application form from May 3 to 9, 2022

Applicants can check all the recruitment details on the official website - www.onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. A total of 40,506 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

1. The candidate must a citizen of India and a resident of Bihar.

2. The candidate should have a graduation degree from any recognised university with having a minimum of 50% marks.

3. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/EBC/BC/Differently able/female and EWS will get5% relaxation in minimum marks.

4. The degree of 'Aalim' obtained from Maulana Mazharul Haque Arbi & Persian University, Patna/Bihar State Madarsa Education Board, and the degree of Shastri from Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University will be treated equally to graduation.

For more information, refer to the OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION HERE

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Candidates from unreserved categories - Rs 750

Female/SC/ST/ PWD categories - Rs 200

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'Apply Online' near the Head Teacher in Primary Schools under the State Education Department.

Step 3: Fill the registration form with necessary information

Step 4: Submit the application form and pay the fee.

Step 5: Upload the required documents.

Step 6: Download the application form and take a printout for future use.