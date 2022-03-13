BPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for various posts at bpsc.bih.nic.in – Check salary, eligibility

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is inviting applications for 107 Assistant Town Planning Supervisor under Urban Development and Housing Development Dept., Govt. of Bihar. The last date to apply is April 6, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Assistant Town Planning Supervisor

No. of posts: 107

Pay Scale: Level-7

Category wise Vacancy Details

Unreserved: 43

EWS: 11

SC: 17

ST: 01

EBC: 19

BC: 13

BC (Women): 03

Total: 107

BPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Bachelor of Planning/ Post Graduate Diploma Course in Remote Sensing and GIS (Specialisation in Urban and Regional Studies)/Master in Planning/ Master in Town Planning/ Master in Regional Planning/ Master in Urban Planning/ Master in City Planning/Master in Country Planning or equivalent qualification from a recognised University.

Age Limit: 21 to 37 years for Male; 21 to 40 years for Female

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking

For GEN / OBC / EWS: 750/-

For SC / ST/Women Candidates of Bihar: 200/-

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Starting Date for Online Application Submission: March 15, 2022

Last Date for Online Application Submission: April 06, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: March 06, 2022

Last Date for Hard Copy of Online Application Submission: April 20, 2022

BPSC Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam.

BPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: bpsc.bih.nic.in