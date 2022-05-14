BPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 40506 Head Teacher (Primary Schools) posts at bpsc.bih.nic.in, know salary, eligibility

BPSC is inviting applications for 40506 Head Teacher in Primary Schools under Education Department, Govt. of Bihar. The last date to apply is May 20, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website is bpsc.bih.nic.in.
BPSC Head Teacher Primary Schools Vacancy 2022 Details
Post: Headmaster (Primary Schools)
No. of vacancy: 40506
Pay Scale: 30500/- (Per Month)
Bihar PSC Recruitment 2022 Category wise Details
Unreserved: 16204
EWS: 4046
SC: 6477
ST: 418
EBC: 7290
BC: 4861
BC (Women): 1210
Total: 40506
Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must be a Graduate from recognized university with at least 50% marks and D.El.Ed/ B.T/ B.Ed./ B.A.Ed/ B.Sc.Ed/ B.L.Ed. From recognised institution.
Qualified in the ‘Teacher Eligibility Test’ conducted for teachers appointed on or after 2012, Having minimum of 8 Years of regular service as a basic grade teacher
Age Limit: 60 years
Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking
For GEN / OBC / EWS: 750/-
For SC / ST/Women Candidates of Bihar: 200/-
How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the BPSC Official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
BPSC Head Teacher Primary Schools Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Starting date for online application submission: March 28, 2022
Last date for online application submission: May 20, 2022
Last Date for Payment of Fee: May 20, 2022
Date of Editing Online Application: May 21 to 23, 2022
Date of Examination: June 25, 2022
Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam.
Notification: bpsc.bih.nic.in