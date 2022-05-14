BPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 40506 Head Teacher (Primary Schools) posts at bpsc.bih.nic.in, know salary, eligibility

File photo

BPSC is inviting applications for 40506 Head Teacher in Primary Schools under Education Department, Govt. of Bihar. The last date to apply is May 20, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website is bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Head Teacher Primary Schools Vacancy 2022 Details

Post: Headmaster (Primary Schools)

No. of vacancy: 40506

Pay Scale: 30500/- (Per Month)

Bihar PSC Recruitment 2022 Category wise Details

Unreserved: 16204

EWS: 4046

SC: 6477

ST: 418

EBC: 7290

BC: 4861

BC (Women): 1210

Total: 40506

Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must be a Graduate from recognized university with at least 50% marks and D.El.Ed/ B.T/ B.Ed./ B.A.Ed/ B.Sc.Ed/ B.L.Ed. From recognised institution.

Qualified in the ‘Teacher Eligibility Test’ conducted for teachers appointed on or after 2012, Having minimum of 8 Years of regular service as a basic grade teacher

Age Limit: 60 years

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking

For GEN / OBC / EWS: 750/-

For SC / ST/Women Candidates of Bihar: 200/-

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the BPSC Official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Head Teacher Primary Schools Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: March 28, 2022

Last date for online application submission: May 20, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: May 20, 2022

Date of Editing Online Application: May 21 to 23, 2022

Date of Examination: June 25, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam.

Notification: bpsc.bih.nic.in