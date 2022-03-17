BPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 107 posts at bpsc.bih.nic.in – Check pay scale, eligibility

BPSC is inviting applications for 107 Assistant Town Planning Supervisor under Urban Development and Housing Development Dept., Govt. of Bihar. The last date to apply is April 6, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.
BPSC Assistant Town Planning Supervisor Recruitment 2022 Details
Post: Assistant Town Planning Supervisor
No. Of Vacancy: 107
Pay Scale: Level-7
Bihar PSC Recruitment 2022 Category wise Details
Unreserved: 43
EWS: 11
SC: 17
ST: 01
EBC: 19
BC: 13
BC (Women): 03
BPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidates must have a Bachelor’s of Planning/Post-Graduate Diploma Course in Remote Sensing and GIS (Specialisation in Urban and Regional Studies)/Master in Planning /Master in Town Planning/Master in Regional Planning/Master in Urban Planning/ Master in City Planning/Master in Country Planning or equivalent qualification from a recognised University.
Age Limit: 21 to 37 years for Male
21 to 40 years for Female
Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking
For GEN / OBC / EWS: 750/-
For SC / ST/Women Candidates of Bihar: 200/-
How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
BPSC Assistant Town Planning Supervisor Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Starting date for online application submission: March 15, 2022
Last date for online application submission: April 06, 2022
Last date for payment of fee: March 06, 2022
Last date for a hard copy of online application submission: April 20, 2022
Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam.
BPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: bpsc.bih.nic.in