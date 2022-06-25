Bihar BPSC paper leak: Key accused private college principal arrested

Bihar principal found accused in BPSC paper leak

The principal of a private college in Bihar, an affiliation of which expired a few years ago but continues to serve as a centre for many examinations, has turned out to be a key accused in the Bihar Public Service Commission question paper leak.

According to the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar police, which is probing the matter, Shakti Kumar has been arrested in the Gaya district. He was the principal of an evening college his affiliation had expired in 2018.

The college was one of the centres for the BPSC civil services preliminary test held on May 8 last. The examination was, however, cancelled after one set of the question papers went viral on social media.

Kumar, who was present at the Ram Sharan Singh evening college as superintendent of the exam centre, had scanned the question paper and shared it with a person called Kapil Dev on WhatsApp, said the EOU.

Kapil Dev is a civil defence accounts employee who is said to have passed on the scanned copy to Pintu Yadav, the engineering graduate mastermind of the gang behind the leak, the EOU said. Efforts are on to trace Kapil Dev and Pintu Yadav, the police said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read: Rajasthan Governor asks universities to update subject-wise syllabus in line with NEP