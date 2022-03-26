BPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for 40506 posts at bpsc.bih.nic.in – Check salary, eligibility

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is inviting applications for 40506 Headmaster in Primary Schools under Education Department, Govt. of Bihar. The last date to apply is April 22, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.
BPSC Headmaster Primary Schools Recruitment 2022 Details
Post: Headmaster (Primary Schools)
No. of Vacancy: 40506
Pay Scale: 30500/- (Per Month)
BPSC Headmaster Primary Schools Recruitment 2022 Category wise Details
Unreserved: 16204
EWS: 4046
SC: 6477
ST: 418
EBC: 7290
BC: 4861
BC (Women): 1210
Total: 40506
BPSC Headmaster Primary Schools Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must be a Graduate from a recognised university with at least 50% marks and D.El.Ed/B.T/B.Ed./B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed/B.L.Ed. From recognised institutions.
Qualified in the ‘Teacher Eligibility Test’ conducted for teachers appointed on or after 2012
Having a minimum of 8 Years of regular service as basic grade teacher
Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking
For GEN / OBC / EWS: 750/-
For SC / ST/Women Candidates of Bihar: 200/-
How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the BPSC Official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
BPSC Headmaster Primary Schools Recruitment 2022 BPSC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Starting date for online application submission: March 28, 2022
Last date for online application submission: April 22, 2022
Last Date for Payment of Fee: April 22, 2022
Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam.
Notification: bpsc.bih.nic.in