BPSC Exam Calendar 2025-26 Released: Check dates, complete schedule here

EDUCATION
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), on Wednesday, i.e., October 22, published its 2025 examination calendar, reflecting on the schedules of recruitment and examination for varying posts across the state. Candidates are advised to review and download the calendar from the BPSC’s official social media handle on 'X', a link of which is provided here.
As per the BPSC 2025 examination calendar, several major exams and result declarations are slated for 2026. These include the District Statistical Officer/Assistant Director examination, the Mains and interview rounds for the Integrated CCE 70th, and recruitment for Secondary and Higher Secondary Teachers.
Furthermore, recruitment tests for posts such as, Assistant Education Development Officer, Special Teacher, and Assistant Town Planner are also scheduled for January 2026. The Integrated CCE 71st Mains and interview stages are scheduled to be held in March-April 2026. Moreover, results for other exams are expected later in the same year.
According to the commission, these dates are tentative and subject to change.