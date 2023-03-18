Headlines

BPSC exam 203: Revised exam schedule released for Assistant Curator, other posts, direct link here

The first shift will be from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM and the second shift will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 02:37 PM IST

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) revised exam schedule for the Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant Director Written (Objective) Competitive Exam has been released. As per the date sheet, Assistant Curator/Research and Publication Officer/ Assistant Director recruitment exam will be conducted on March 25, 2023. 

This year, the BPSC exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM and the second shift will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

BPSC Assistant Curator Revised Exam Schedule 2023: How To Download 

  • Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on the ‘Revised Examination Program: Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant Director Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 65/2020)’ link
  • The BPSC Assistant Curator Revised Schedule 2023 will appear on the screen.
  • Download  BPSC Assistant Curator Revised Schedule 2023 and take a printout of it for future reference.
