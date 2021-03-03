BPSC CDPO Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for post of Child Development Project Officers, check at bpsc.bih.nic.in

In a piece of good news for job-aspirants, the Bihar Public Service Commission has released a notification to invite applications for recruitment to 55 posts of the Child Development Project Officer's job. Candidates can apply online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC CDPO Recruitment 2020 online registrations will start from March 5, 2021. The last date to apply online is April 1, 2021.

Important Date for BPSC CDPO Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Registration Last Date: 01 April 2021

Fee Payment Last Date: 01 April 2021

Correction Last Date: 08 April 2021

Vacancy Details:

General: 22

BC: 11

EBC: 6

EWS: 5

BC Female: 2

SC: 9

ST: 0

Total post: 55

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates applying for the post should have graduated from any recognized University.

Salary:

Rs 53,100-1,67,800 for the Child Development Project Officer post which is a Level-9 employee.

Application Fee:

General, BC, EWS: Rs. 600/-

SC, ST Candidates: Rs. 150/-

Bihar Domicile Female: Rs. 150/-

While filling the application form, fill basic details like and upload Your Photo, Sign, ID Proof and Other Documents. And check your full details preview before submitting the application form.