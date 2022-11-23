BPSC 67th Prelim Re-Exam 2022 OMR sheet released at bpsc.bih.nic.in: Here's how to check

BPSC 67th Prelim re-exam OMR sheet out | Photo: PTI

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released BPSC 67th Prelims Re-Exam 2022 OMR sheet today (November 23) at the official website-- bpsc.bih.nic.in. The BPSC Prelims Re-Exam 2022 OMR sheet is available for candidates to check. The OMR sheet will be released on the website from November 24 to December 5.



BPSC 67th Prelims Re-Exam 2022: How to check

Visit the official site-- onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Click on login link and enter the credentials

Once done, click on submit and a new page will open

The OMR sheet will be displayed on the screen

Check the OMR sheet and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The BPSC 67th mains examination 2022 registration has been started from November 21. The last date to apply for the examination is till December 6, 2022. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of BPSC.