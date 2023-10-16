Headlines

Education

BPSC Bihar TRE Result 2023 soon: How to download, official website, other details

BPSC will declare the Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam 2023 soon at the official website. Know details here.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 09:59 PM IST

Bihar Public Service Commission will declare the BPSC Teacher Result 2023 Teacher Recruitment Result in some time. However, the date and time of release of the Bihar TRE Result have not been confirmed by the Commission as of now. 

When declared, candidates who appeared for the BPSC Bihar TRE 2023 will be able to check the result from the official website-- bpsc.bih.nic.in. 

BPSC Bihar TRE Result 2023: Exam details 

BPSC conducted the school teacher recruitment examination between August 24 to 26 in two shifts from 10 am to 12 noon and from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm across the state at various exam centres. The final answer key was released on October 15, 2023, for all languages.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1,70,461 vacancies of Teachers in Bihar.

Read: CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2024: When to expect datesheet? Details here

BPSC Bihar TRE Result 2023: How to download 

  1. Visit the official website-- bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  2. On the home page, open the link to check the results of the school teacher competitive examination.
  3. Enter your credentials to login.
  4. The result will appear on your computer screen.
  5. Check and download your results for future reference.
