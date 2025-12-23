BPSC ASO prelims exam result 2025 declared at bpsc.bihar.gov.in; get direct LINK here

A 668 candidates have been declared successful for the main examination.

ASO result 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the results of Assistant Section Officers (ASO). A total of 60,517 candidates appeared in the preliminary competitive examination held on September 10, 2025, out of which 668 candidates have been declared successful for the main examination.

आवश्यक सूचना



विज्ञापन संख्या 37/2025 के अंतर्गत बिहार लोक सेवा आोयग, पटना में सहायक प्रशाखा पदाधिकारी (ASO) के पदों पर नियुक्ति हेतु आयोजित प्रारंभिक प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा का परीक्षाफल प्रकाशित।



Candidates who have successfully cleared the preliminary examination will now have to appear for the next stage of the selection process, which is the main examination. The commission will soon release a detailed notification regarding the dates of the main examination and the application process. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website to avoid missing any important updates. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 41 vacant posts of Assistant Section Officer (ASO).