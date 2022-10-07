Search icon
BPSC AE Examination 2020 schedule released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, admit card expected today

BPSC AE Examination 2020: According to the official BPSC schedule, the exam will be conducted on October 13 and 14 in three shifts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 12:36 PM IST

File photo

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam schedule of BPSC AE 2020. Candidates can check the schedule for the Assistant Engineer – Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical competitive examination on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC AE exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 13 to 14, 2022 in three shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 11 am and second shift will be conducted from 11.30 am to 12.30 pm and the third shift from 1 pm to 2 pm.

The admit card will be available from October 7, 2022 onwards. Once released, admit card can be downloaded through the official website of onlinebpsc.bih.gov.in.  

BPSC AE Examination 2020 admit card: Steps to download 

  • Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • On the home page, click on BPSC AE admit card link.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
