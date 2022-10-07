BPSC AE Examination 2020 schedule released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, admit card expected today

File photo

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam schedule of BPSC AE 2020. Candidates can check the schedule for the Assistant Engineer – Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical competitive examination on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC AE exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 13 to 14, 2022 in three shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 11 am and second shift will be conducted from 11.30 am to 12.30 pm and the third shift from 1 pm to 2 pm.

The admit card will be available from October 7, 2022 onwards. Once released, admit card can be downloaded through the official website of onlinebpsc.bih.gov.in.

BPSC AE Examination 2020 admit card: Steps to download