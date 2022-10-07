Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

BPSC AE Recruitment exam 2020 admit card released: See how to download here

BPSC AE Recruitment exam 2020 admit card has been released at the official website-- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 06:44 PM IST

BPSC AE Recruitment exam 2020 admit card released: See how to download here
BPSC AE Recruitment exam 2020 | Photo: PTI

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Assistant Engineer (AE) recruitment exam 2020 admit card today (October 7) at the official website-- bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates who had registered to appear for the exam can download the admit card for BPSC AE Recruitment exam 2020. 

The BPSC AE Exam is scheduled to be held on October 13 and 14 in three shifts. The first shift for the Bihar government AE exam will begin at 10 am and it will conclude at 11 am. The second shift will be conducted from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm and the third shift will be held from 1 pm to 2 pm. Candidates can also visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in to check any further details. 

BPSC AE 2020: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in
  • On the home page, look for the admit card link
  • Enter the login details and click on submit
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the admit card and download the page
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Read: RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2022: Admit card out; how to download hall ticket, exam timing and other details

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
LinkedIn study reveals which connections are better when searching for a job
Preksha Mehta to Sejal Sharma: Death by suicide in Indian showbiz
5 things you should keep in mind while making UPI payments
In pics: Meet stuntman Hasit Savani, who body-doubled Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra, Raimi Malek, and others
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Nobel peace prize 2022 awarded to Belarusian human rights advocate Ales Byalyatski
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.