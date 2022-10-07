BPSC AE Recruitment exam 2020 admit card released: See how to download here

BPSC AE Recruitment exam 2020 | Photo: PTI

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Assistant Engineer (AE) recruitment exam 2020 admit card today (October 7) at the official website-- bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates who had registered to appear for the exam can download the admit card for BPSC AE Recruitment exam 2020.

The BPSC AE Exam is scheduled to be held on October 13 and 14 in three shifts. The first shift for the Bihar government AE exam will begin at 10 am and it will conclude at 11 am. The second shift will be conducted from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm and the third shift will be held from 1 pm to 2 pm. Candidates can also visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in to check any further details.

BPSC AE 2020: How to download

Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the home page, look for the admit card link

Enter the login details and click on submit

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check the admit card and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

