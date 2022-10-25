BPSC AE Recruitment 2022: Answer key out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, important details here

BPSC AE Answer Key 2022 | Photo: PTI

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the answer key for BPSC AE recruitment exam 2022. The BPSC AE 2022 answer key has been released today (October 25). Canidates who have appeared for Assistant Engineering examination can download the answer key the official site-- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The answer key has been released for Civil/ Mechanical and Electrical disciplines. The provisional answer key has been released for all papers. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it till November 4.

BPSC AE Answer Key 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on BPSC AE Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need

For more related details candidates can check the official site of BPSC.

Any objection against the BPSC AE Recruitment exam answer key should be sent to Controller of Examinations, Bihar Public Service Commission, 15, Nehru Path, Patna – 800001.