Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

BPSC AE Recruitment 2022: Answer key out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, important details here

BPSC AE Recruitment 2022 exam answer key has been released at the official website-- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 05:05 PM IST

BPSC AE Recruitment 2022: Answer key out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, important details here
BPSC AE Answer Key 2022 | Photo: PTI

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the answer key for BPSC AE recruitment exam 2022. The BPSC AE 2022 answer key has been released today (October 25). Canidates who have appeared for Assistant Engineering examination can download the answer key the official site-- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The answer key has been released for Civil/ Mechanical and Electrical disciplines. The provisional answer key has been released for all papers. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it till November 4. 

Read: IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2022 registrations to begin soon at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, check details

BPSC AE Answer Key 2022: How to download

  • Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in
  • Click on BPSC AE Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need
  • For more related details candidates can check the official site of BPSC.

Any objection against the BPSC AE Recruitment exam answer key should be sent to Controller of Examinations, Bihar Public Service Commission, 15, Nehru Path, Patna – 800001.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
2022 Apple iPad Pro with M2 chip launched in India, take a look
Delhi: Vehicle owners without PUC certificate may face suspension of RC
Jaguar marks 75 years of F-Type with a special edition, last of its kind
Breastfeeding: Avoid THESE foods during breastfeeding
Remember Sridevi's daughter Navika Kotia from English Vinglish? Here's how she looks now
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Pollution update: Delhi, Noida's air quality index crosses 'very poor' mark
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.