BPSC 71st Prelims results declared at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, get a direct LINK here

The BPSC 71st Prelims exam was conducted on September 13.

BPSC 71st Prelims Results: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the results for BPSC 71st Prelims. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results at the official website–bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The exam was conducted on September 13 across 912 examination centres in 37 districts of the state.

While the official website has crashed due to high traffic on the site, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of BPSC has intimated that the results are out. This year, a total of 4,71,012 candidates had applied for this examination, out of which 3,16,762 candidates appeared in the examination.

BPSC 71st Prelims Result 2025: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the website bpsc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on BPSC Prelims Result 2025 in the 'What’s New' section

Step 3: The BPSC 71st Pre Result PDF will appear. Download and save.

Get a direct link here

How many candidates have qualified BPSC 71st Prelims?

A total of 13,368 candidates have qualified in the Integrated 71st Combined (Preliminary) Examination, while 893 candidates cleared the Preliminary Examination for the post of Financial Administrative Officer. It is the first stage of the three-tier BPSC Civil Services recruitment process. Candidates who have qualified prelims will now appear in Mains and Interview round (if pass in mains).

BPSC Exam

The exam aims to shortlist eligible candidates for roles such as deputy collector, deputy superintendent of police, block development officer, revenue officer, financial administrative officer, and other state administrative service posts.