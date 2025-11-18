FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Google CEO Sundar Pichai makes BIG statement on collapse of AI boom, says....

Govt revises fitness test fees for vehicles older than 10 years; check new rates here

US to deport Anmol Bishnoi, Baba Siddiqui's Murder accused, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, check details

BPSC 71st Prelims results declared at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, get a direct LINK here

ChatGPT down for several global users due to Cloudflare outage

Maharashtra Chief Minister Lays Foundation Stone of Rs 1,468-Crore World-Class Educational and Medical Complex in Gadchiroli

From Alia Bhatt to Rasha Thadani: New calm in Bollywood’s most expressive performers

IND vs SA: How Kolkata's turning pitch stunned India and spoiled its campaign for WTC 2027 Final?

Elon Musk's X down for several users, netizens report massive outage on social media

Meet female singer, acted in just one film, attempted suicide at 20 after being fat-shamed: 'Consumed half a bottle of...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Google CEO Sundar Pichai makes BIG statement on collapse of AI boom, says....

Google CEO Sundar Pichai makes BIG statement on collapse of AI boom, says....

Govt revises fitness test fees for vehicles older than 10 years; check new rates here

Govt revises fitness test fees for older vehicles; check new rates here

US to deport Anmol Bishnoi, Baba Siddiqui's Murder accused, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, check details

US to deport Anmol Bishnoi, Baba Siddiqui's Murder accused, brother of gangster

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Wanindu Hasaranga to Glenn Maxwell, predicted targets for RCB in IPL 2026 Auction

Wanindu Hasaranga to Glenn Maxwell, predicted targets for RCB in IPL Auction

Happy Birthday Nayanthara: From Jawan to Bigil, 8 highest-grossing films that made her Lady Superstar

Happy Birthday Nayanthara: 8 highest-grossing films that made her Lady Superstar

From Humane Sagar, Sidhu Moose Wala to KK, Wajid Khan: Indian singers who died young

From Humane Sagar to Sidhu Moose Wala: Indian singers who died young

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

BPSC 71st Prelims results declared at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, get a direct LINK here

The BPSC 71st Prelims exam was conducted on September 13.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 18, 2025, 06:48 PM IST

BPSC 71st Prelims results declared at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, get a direct LINK here
BPSC 71st Prelims results
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

BPSC 71st Prelims Results: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the results for BPSC 71st Prelims. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results at the official website–bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The exam was conducted on September 13 across 912 examination centres in 37 districts of the state.

While the official website has crashed due to high traffic on the site, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of BPSC has intimated that the results are out. This year, a total of 4,71,012 candidates had applied for this examination, out of which 3,16,762 candidates appeared in the examination.

BPSC 71st Prelims Result 2025: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the website bpsc.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: Click on BPSC Prelims Result 2025 in the 'What’s New' section
Step 3: The BPSC 71st Pre Result PDF will appear. Download and save.

Get a direct link here

How many candidates have qualified BPSC 71st Prelims?

A total of 13,368 candidates have qualified in the Integrated 71st Combined (Preliminary) Examination, while 893 candidates cleared the Preliminary Examination for the post of Financial Administrative Officer. It is the first stage of the three-tier BPSC Civil Services recruitment process. Candidates who have qualified prelims will now appear in Mains and Interview round (if pass in mains).

BPSC Exam

The exam aims to shortlist eligible candidates for roles such as deputy collector, deputy superintendent of police, block development officer, revenue officer, financial administrative officer, and other state administrative service posts.

READ | Railway RRB Group D new exam date OUT; check details here

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Google CEO Sundar Pichai makes BIG statement on collapse of AI boom, says....
Google CEO Sundar Pichai makes BIG statement on collapse of AI boom, says....
Govt revises fitness test fees for vehicles older than 10 years; check new rates here
Govt revises fitness test fees for older vehicles; check new rates here
US to deport Anmol Bishnoi, Baba Siddiqui's Murder accused, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, check details
US to deport Anmol Bishnoi, Baba Siddiqui's Murder accused, brother of gangster
BPSC 71st Prelims results declared at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, get a direct LINK here
BPSC 71st Prelims results declared at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, direct LINK here
ChatGPT down for several global users due to Cloudflare outage
ChatGPT down for several global users due to Cloudflare outage
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Wanindu Hasaranga to Glenn Maxwell, predicted targets for RCB in IPL 2026 Auction
Wanindu Hasaranga to Glenn Maxwell, predicted targets for RCB in IPL Auction
Happy Birthday Nayanthara: From Jawan to Bigil, 8 highest-grossing films that made her Lady Superstar
Happy Birthday Nayanthara: 8 highest-grossing films that made her Lady Superstar
From Humane Sagar, Sidhu Moose Wala to KK, Wajid Khan: Indian singers who died young
From Humane Sagar to Sidhu Moose Wala: Indian singers who died young
Who are Tejashwi Yadav and Rajshree Yadav's children? See how bua Rohini Acharya had welcomed nephew
Who are Tejashwi Yadav and Rajshree Yadav's children? See how bua Rohini Acharya
Looking for smartphone with great camera quality? Here are 5 Android phones that rival iPhone 17 Pro
Looking for smartphone with great camera quality? Here are 5 Android phones
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE