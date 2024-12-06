Once released, candidates can download their admit cards from the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 70th Prelims Admit Card 2024: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is all set to release the admit card for BPSC 70th Prelims 2024 today (December 6, 2024). Once released, candidates can download their admit cards from the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. However, the exact time for the release of the admit card has not been specified by the Commission. To access the admit card, candidates need to log in to their dashboard using their username and password. The Bihar PSC Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination is scheduled for December 13, 2024. It will be conducted in a single shift from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at various centers across the state.

BPSC 70th Prelims Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here