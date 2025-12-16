FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Goa nightclub fire: Delhi court grants 48-hour transit remand of Luthra brothers to police

BPSC 70th Mains Result 2025 declared at bpsc.bihar.gov.in; 5,401 candidates qualified for interview, get direct LINK for PDF here

Assam CM hits back at Bangladesh's leader threatening to 'separate' North-East states from India, 'idea is misguided...'

Meet man who played key role in Reliance's growth, 'third son' of Dhirubhai Ambani, very close to Mukesh Ambani, his business is...

No mention of India, Indian Army as Bangladesh celebrates independence from Pakistan, victory over Pakistan Army

'Modi ji has deep hatred for...': LoP Rahul Gandhi blasts Centre over G Ram G bill

Not Dhurandhar, Chhaava, Saiyaara, Thamma; documentary on this 2025 Bollywood superhit film to release in cinemas this Friday

Who is Mangesh Yadav? Left-arm speedster from MP T20 League joins Virat Kohli's RCB at Rs 5.2 crore

CLAT 2026 Results to be declared at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, check date, how to download scorecard

Explained: Why Arab Spring shook Jordan, failed to topple King Abdullah II?

EDUCATION

BPSC 70th Mains Result 2025 declared at bpsc.bihar.gov.in; 5,401 candidates qualified for interview, get direct LINK for PDF here

BPSC mains result: A total of 20,034 candidates appeared for the BPSC 70th CCE mains examination.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 16, 2025, 09:02 PM IST

BPSC 70th Mains Result 2025 declared at bpsc.bihar.gov.in; 5,401 candidates qualified for interview, get direct LINK for PDF here
BPSC mains result: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has finally released the BPSC 70th CCE Mains Result 2025 on its official website. A total of 20,034 candidates appeared for the BPSC 70th CCE mains examination, out of which 5,401 candidates were shortlisted for the interview round.

Steps to check Bihar BPSC 70th Mains Result 2025

1. Visit the official website of BPSC -- bpsc.bih.nic.in

2. Click on "Results" or "Latest Announcements"

3. Find the link titled "BPSC 70th Combined Competitive Examination Mains Result 2025"

4. Click on the link to open the result PDF

5. If your roll number appears in the list, you are qualified for the Interview

6. Download and save the PDF for future reference

Get a direct link for the BPSC mains result HERE.

 

 

