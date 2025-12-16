BPSC 70th Mains Result 2025 declared at bpsc.bihar.gov.in; 5,401 candidates qualified for interview, get direct LINK for PDF here

BPSC mains result: A total of 20,034 candidates appeared for the BPSC 70th CCE mains examination.

BPSC mains result: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has finally released the BPSC 70th CCE Mains Result 2025 on its official website. A total of 20,034 candidates appeared for the BPSC 70th CCE mains examination, out of which 5,401 candidates were shortlisted for the interview round.

Steps to check Bihar BPSC 70th Mains Result 2025

1. Visit the official website of BPSC -- bpsc.bih.nic.in

2. Click on "Results" or "Latest Announcements"

3. Find the link titled "BPSC 70th Combined Competitive Examination Mains Result 2025"

4. Click on the link to open the result PDF

5. If your roll number appears in the list, you are qualified for the Interview

6. Download and save the PDF for future reference

Get a direct link for the BPSC mains result HERE.