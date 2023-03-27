Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

BPSC 68th Prelims Result 2023 declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check direct link, step-by-step process to download

BPSC 68th Prelims Result 2023: The result will be available in the form of a scorecard, which can be downloaded by entering the candidate's registration number and date of birth.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 12:03 PM IST

BPSC 68th Prelims Result 2023 declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check direct link, step-by-step process to download
File Photo

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the results for the 68th Preliminary Examination which was held in February 2023. The BPSC 68th Prelims Result 2023 was announced today at the official website www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. 

A total of 2,58,036 candidates appeared for the state services exam this year, of which 3,590 qualified. For the unversed, the BPSC 68th Prelims Exam was held across 805 exam centers in 38 districts of Bihar state. The question paper consisted of objective-type questions from several subjects, including General Studies, History, Geography, and Mathematics.

The result will be available in the form of a scorecard, which can be downloaded by entering the candidate's registration number and date of birth. 

BPSC 68th Prelims Result 2023: Step-by-step guide to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. 

Step 2: Click on the 'BPSC 68th Prelims Result 2023 download' link

Step 3: In the new PDF that will open, enter your credentials such as roll number, and click on 'Submit'. 

Step 4: Your BPSC 68th CCE Prelims result will be available for download

Step 5: Download your result and take a printout for future use.

Direct link to check BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Result 2023 here - https://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/NB-2023-03-26-01.pdf.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Happy Birthday Emraan Hashmi: Photos of beefed-up actor prove he's worthy of facing Salman Khan in Tiger 3
Shivamogga Airport: Stunning pictures of new Karnataka airport go viral ahead of launch, see here
Nia Sharma stuns in sexy and bold outfits, drops hot photos on Instagram
From Tina Dabi to Aishwarya Sheoran: Meet the most popular female IAS officers on social media
Mayilsamy death: Kangalal Kaidhu Sei, Veeram, Kavalai Vendam; movies where late comic actor became scene-stealer
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet Abhay Hanjura, left high-paying job to sell meat, built Rs 1,000 crore business in just 6 years
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.