BPSC 68th Prelims Result 2023 declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check direct link, step-by-step process to download

File Photo

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the results for the 68th Preliminary Examination which was held in February 2023. The BPSC 68th Prelims Result 2023 was announced today at the official website www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 2,58,036 candidates appeared for the state services exam this year, of which 3,590 qualified. For the unversed, the BPSC 68th Prelims Exam was held across 805 exam centers in 38 districts of Bihar state. The question paper consisted of objective-type questions from several subjects, including General Studies, History, Geography, and Mathematics.

The result will be available in the form of a scorecard, which can be downloaded by entering the candidate's registration number and date of birth.

BPSC 68th Prelims Result 2023: Step-by-step guide to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'BPSC 68th Prelims Result 2023 download' link

Step 3: In the new PDF that will open, enter your credentials such as roll number, and click on 'Submit'.

Step 4: Your BPSC 68th CCE Prelims result will be available for download

Step 5: Download your result and take a printout for future use.

Direct link to check BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Result 2023 here - https://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/NB-2023-03-26-01.pdf.