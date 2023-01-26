Search icon
BPSC 68th Prelims 2023 Admit card soon: Date, exam details, how to download, and more

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 10:28 PM IST

BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card 2022 | Photo: PTI

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 68th Prelims Admit Card 2022 will be released on January 28, 2023. Candidates who have registered to appear for the BPSC preliminary examination 2023 can download the admit card from the official site-- bpsc.gov.in, once released. 

The BPSC 68th prelim exam 2023 is scheduled to be held on February 12 between 12 noon to 2 pm. BPSC 68th prelims exam will be held at 805 examination centres in 38 districts of Bihar State.

BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card 2022: How to download

  • Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in
  • Click on BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page
  • Enter the login details and click on submit
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the admit card and download the page
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

There have been some changes in BPSC 68th prelims examination marking scheme by the Commission. The negative marking should be uniformly on all 150 questions. ln this case, there will be 1 mark for correct answer and -1/4th for the wrong answer in the prelims examination.

