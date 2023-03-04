BPSC 68th Final Answer Key 2023 out: See how and where to check

BPSC 68th Answer Key 2023| Photo: PTI

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final answer key of the 68th Combined Preliminary Competitive Examination (BPSC 68th CCE 2023) today (March 4). Candidates who appeared in the examination can now download the BPSC 68th Prelims Final Answer Key 2023 from the official website of the commission.

The BPSC 68th Prelims Exam 2023 was held on February 12 in two shifts. The provisional answer key of this examination was released on 18 February 2023.

BPSC 68th Final Answer Key 2023: How to check

Go to the official website of BPSC

Then click on the link of BPSC 68th Prelims Final Answer Key 2023

Now a PDF will open on your screen

You can check and download this PDF.

After releasing the BPSC final answer key, now the commission will also release the result of the exam (BPSC 68th Prelims Result 2023) soon. Successful candidates in the prelims exam will be eligible to appear in the mains exam.

Tell that through this process, 281 vacant posts will be recruited in various government departments. You can also check the official website for more details.