BPSC 68th CCE Mains admit card 2023 released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, exam from May 12, check direct link here

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card for BPSC 68th Mains exam 2023. The 68th Combined (Main) Competitive Examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 12, 17 and 18, 2023. Registered candidates can download the BPSC 68th Mains exam 2023 admit card from the official website of BPSC at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in, and bpsc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 3,590 candidates cleared the 68th Combined Preliminary Competitive Examination (CCE) examination. The Mains examination will be held at various exam centers in several districts of Bihar State. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 324 posts in the organisation.

The selection is based on BPSC 68th Prelims exam, BPSC 68th Mains exam, and BPSC 68th Interview.

BPSC 68th CCE Mains Admit Card 2023: List of Websites to Check Hall Ticket

onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

bpsc.bih.nic.in

bpsc.gov.in

BPSC 68th CCE Mains Admit Card 2023: How to Download

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on the “BPSC 68th Admit Card 2023” link.

Enter the login credentials such as the application number, and password

Your Bihar BPSC 68th Mains Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the hall ticket.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

