BPSC 67th paper leaked ahead of exam, Bihar Public Service Commission orders probe

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 08, 2022, 06:04 PM IST

BPSC 67th paper leaked ahead of exam

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 67th Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam paper has reportedly been leaked on Sunday just minutes before the exam was scheduled to start.

Reports suggest that the question papers went viral on Telegram and WhatsApp groups minutes before the exam.

READ | RRB NTPC CBT 2 to begin on May 9: Check all guidelines and special trains for candidates

The viral question papers are matching the actual question paper which was distributed today.

A three-member committee has been formed by the Bihar Public Service Commission to investigate the matter. This inquiry committee will submit the investigation report to the chairman of BPSC in 24 hours. Only after this, the commission will release its official statement regarding the alleged paper leak.

Earlier today, hundreds of candidates created a ruckus at the Veer Kunwar Singh College examination center in Arrah on the allegation of paper leak.

READ | ONGC recruitment 2022: Apply for 922 Non-Executive vacancies, know eligibility, last date and more