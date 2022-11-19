BPSC 67th Mains 2022 notification released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check important dates

File photo

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) to conduct the BPSC 67th CCE Mains on December 29, 2022 as per the exam calendar. Interested candidates who qualified in the prelims exam can apply for BPSC 67th Mains through the official website.

The BPSC result for 67th CCE Prelims was released on November 17, 2022. Earlier it was scheduled to be declared on November 14, 2022 but was postponed.

Candidates must be at least 18 years old and no older than 37 years old to qualify under the BPSC's age restrictions for the 67th CCE. For the reserved category, the upper age limit has been relaxed by five years.

The application process will begin from November 21, 2022 for BPSC 67th CCE and the last date to apply is on December 6, 2022. Once the candidates submit their applications, the facility to edit the application form will begin.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has also released the notifications for the 68th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination or BPSC 68th Prelims. As per the notification, registration for BPSC 68th Prelims exam will be held from November 25 to December 20, 2022.

BPSC 68th CCE: How to apply