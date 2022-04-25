BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Exam 2022: Admit card to be released today at bpsc.bih.nic.in, simple steps to download

File photo

BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Admit card 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) to release the admit card for 67th 67th Combined Prelims 2022 today (April 25, 2022). Once released, candidates can download the BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Admit Card 2022 through the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC preliminary test is scheduled to be conducted on May 8.

The application process for BPSC 67th combined prelims examination 2022 was conducted from September 30 to November 19, 2021. This BPSC recruitment drive will fill 726 vacancies.

Nearly, 6.30 lakh candidates appear for the BPSC 67th combined preliminary examination 2022. The exam will be conducted at 1083 examination centres in a total of 38 districts of the Bihar state.

BPSC 67th Admit card: How to download

Step 1. Go to the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on BPSC admit card

Step 3. Enter your required credentials, click on Login

Step 4. Click on the ‘BPSC 67th admit card’ link

Step 5. Your BPSC 67th admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6. Check your details and download admit card

Step 7. Take a printout for future reference