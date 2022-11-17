BPSC 67th Combined Competitive preliminary examination 2022 DECLARED at bpsc.bih.nic.in: All you need to know here

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) declared the result for the 67th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination on Thursday (November 17) at the official website-- bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their BPSC 67th prelim result at the official website.
More than 6 lakh students had registered for the Combined Competitive Examination in Bihar. Out of which, more than 3 lakh candidates appeared for the BPSC Combined Competitive Preliminary re-examination 2022 that was held on September 30.
A total of 11,607 candidates have cleared the prelims examination. Along with the result, BPSC has also released the final answer key for the exam.
BPSC 67th prelims result: How to check
Candidates for the BPSC 67th recruitment 2022 will be done on the basis of preliminary, main, and interview. MCQ-based questions from sections like General Awareness, Current Affairs, General Study, etc. were asked in the BPSC 67th Prelims test.