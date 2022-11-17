Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

BPSC 67th Combined Competitive preliminary examination 2022 DECLARED at bpsc.bih.nic.in: All you need to know here

BPSC 67th Combined Competitive preliminary examination has been declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 11:07 PM IST

BPSC 67th Combined Competitive preliminary examination 2022 DECLARED at bpsc.bih.nic.in: All you need to know here
BPSC 67th Combined Competitive preliminary examination 2022 result declared | Photo: PTI

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) declared the result for the 67th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination on Thursday (November 17) at the official website-- bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their BPSC 67th prelim result at the official website. 

More than 6 lakh students had registered for the Combined Competitive Examination in Bihar. Out of which, more than 3 lakh candidates appeared for the BPSC  Combined Competitive Preliminary re-examination 2022 that was held on September 30. 

A total of 11,607 candidates have cleared the prelims examination. Along with the result, BPSC has also released the final answer key for the exam. 

Read: CLAT 2023 registration ends tomorrow, apply at consortiumofnlus.ac.in: How to apply here

BPSC 67th prelims result: How to check

  • Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in
  • Click on the BPSC 67th CCE Prelims result link
  • The BPSC 67th prelim result will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the result and take printout of the same for future reference.

Candidates for the BPSC 67th recruitment 2022 will be done on the basis of preliminary, main, and interview. MCQ-based questions from sections like General Awareness, Current Affairs, General Study, etc. were asked in the BPSC 67th Prelims test.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
PKL 2022 day 2: Top 5 players to watch out for in tonight's triple panga in Pro Kabaddi
High Cholesterol: Eat these fruits to keep your cholesterol low
Goodbye star Rashmika Mandanna dazzles in blue sharara, seeks blessing at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara
Ponniyin Selvan 1, Brahmastra, RRR: Films earning more than Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office
Low-calorie snack option: Check 6 amazing health benefits of munching on makhana
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Happy International Students' Day: WhatsApp, wishes, quotes and status
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.