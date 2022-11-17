BPSC 67th Combined Competitive preliminary examination 2022 DECLARED at bpsc.bih.nic.in: All you need to know here

BPSC 67th Combined Competitive preliminary examination 2022 result declared | Photo: PTI

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) declared the result for the 67th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination on Thursday (November 17) at the official website-- bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their BPSC 67th prelim result at the official website.

More than 6 lakh students had registered for the Combined Competitive Examination in Bihar. Out of which, more than 3 lakh candidates appeared for the BPSC Combined Competitive Preliminary re-examination 2022 that was held on September 30.

A total of 11,607 candidates have cleared the prelims examination. Along with the result, BPSC has also released the final answer key for the exam.

BPSC 67th prelims result: How to check

Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on the BPSC 67th CCE Prelims result link

The BPSC 67th prelim result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and take printout of the same for future reference.

Candidates for the BPSC 67th recruitment 2022 will be done on the basis of preliminary, main, and interview. MCQ-based questions from sections like General Awareness, Current Affairs, General Study, etc. were asked in the BPSC 67th Prelims test.