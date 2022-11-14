BPSC 67th CCE Prelims result 2022 expected today for over 4 lakh candidates at bpsc.bih.nic.in

File photo

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is likely to declare result of the 67th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination today, November 14. The tentative result date was mentioned on the exam calendar of the commission. Once released, BPSC 67th Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam result will be available on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Over 6 lakh candidates registered this year for the Combined Competitive Examination in Bihar. The exam was first held on May 8 but was cancelled on the same day due to paper leak. According to BPSC official, around 4.75 lakh candidates appeared in the re-examination held on September 30.

The preliminary answer key of the BPSC exam was released a few days after the exam and objections were invited from students till October 12. The commission may publish the final answer key along with results.

How to check BPSC 67th Prelims result 2022