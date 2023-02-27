Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Exam 2023: Registration process to begin today at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Interested candidates can apply through the official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. The last date to apply is March 27.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 06:42 AM IST

BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Exam 2023: Registration process to begin today at bpsc.bih.nic.in
File photo

Bihar Public Service Commission to begin the BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Exam 2023 registration process today (February 27, 2023). Interested candidates can apply through the official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. The last date to apply is March 27.

Through this BPSC recruitment drive, 155 vacancies will be filled in the organisation. 

Eligibility criteria: Candidate must have a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from any Indian-recognized university.

Application fee: For female applicants, the application fee is Rs 150 and for general, OBC, and other state candidates the application fee is Rs 600.

Age limit: 22 to 35 years for male candidates. For female and other reserved candidates the age should be between 22 to 40 years.

BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Exam 2023 registration: Notification here

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Valentine's Day 2023: Tips for girls on how to prep for a romantic date night
Meet Virat Kohli's glamorous sister-in-law Chetna Kohli, whose style can give Anushka Sharma a run for her money
Meet Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, who is as pretty and stylish as Anushka Sharma
Top 5 most searched WWE wrestlers of all time
Street food: Five best tandoori momos places in Delhi that will cater to your cravings
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Stunning Pakistani bride killer dance moves to 'Jalebi Bai' delights internet, viral video
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.