BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Exam 2023: Registration process to begin today at bpsc.bih.nic.in

File photo

Bihar Public Service Commission to begin the BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Exam 2023 registration process today (February 27, 2023). Interested candidates can apply through the official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. The last date to apply is March 27.

Through this BPSC recruitment drive, 155 vacancies will be filled in the organisation.

Eligibility criteria: Candidate must have a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from any Indian-recognized university.

Application fee: For female applicants, the application fee is Rs 150 and for general, OBC, and other state candidates the application fee is Rs 600.

Age limit: 22 to 35 years for male candidates. For female and other reserved candidates the age should be between 22 to 40 years.

BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Exam 2023 registration: Notification here