BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Exam 2023: Only one day left to apply at bpsc.bih.nic.in

File photo

BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Exam 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) to conclude the BPSC 32nd Judicial Services registration process on March 27. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in from tomorrow onwards. This recruitment drive will fill 155 posts in the BPSC. For female candidates, the application fee is Rs 150 and for general, OBC, and other state candidates the application fee is Rs 600.

Eligibility Criteria: Candidates with a Bachelor's degree in law (LLB) from any recognized Indian university can apply for BPSC 32nd Judicial Services. The age limit should be between 22 and 35 for male applicants and 22 and 40 for female candidates.

BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Exam 2023: Steps to apply