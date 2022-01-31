BPNL Recruitment 2022: 7,875 vacancies announced, class 10 pass can apply - Know Salary, Age Limit

Here's some good news for individuals who have been looking for a government job because the Bhartiya Pashupalan Nigam Limited Recruitment 2022 (Bharatiya Pashupalan Nigam Limited Recruitment 2022) has announced a vacancy at the Pashupalan Nigam Limited of India for people who are class 10 pass to PG degree holders.
The BPNL is looking to recruit for a total of 7,875 posts.
Important Dates:
Starting date of application: January 28, 2022.
Last date of application: February 3 2022.
Eligibility Criteria:
Interested candidates need to have at least a class 10 pass certificate, Graduation certificate or a PG certificate from any recognised institute, board or university can apply.
Application Fee:
- Training Controlling Officer Application Fee: Rs 944
- Training In Charge Application Fee: Rs 826
- Training Coordinator Application Fee: Rs 708
- Training Assistant Application Fee: Rs 590
Salary:
- Training Controlling Officer: Rs 21,700
- Training Incharge Application Fee: Rs 18,500
- Training Coordinate : Rs 15,600
- Training Assistant : Rs 12,800
The age limit for the BPNl recruitment is a minimum of 28 years and a maximum of 45.
The selection process of BPNL Recruitment 2022 will have an online test followed by an interview and document verification.