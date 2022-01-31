Search icon
BPNL Recruitment 2022: 7,875 vacancies announced, class 10 pass can apply - Know Salary, Age Limit

The selection process of BPNL Recruitment 2022 will have an online test followed by an interview and document verification.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 31, 2022, 02:12 PM IST

Here's some good news for individuals who have been looking for a government job because the Bhartiya Pashupalan Nigam Limited Recruitment 2022 (Bharatiya Pashupalan Nigam Limited Recruitment 2022) has announced a vacancy at the Pashupalan Nigam Limited of India for people who are class 10 pass to PG degree holders. 

The BPNL is looking to recruit for a total of 7,875 posts.

Important Dates: 

Starting date of application: January 28, 2022.
Last date of application: February 3 2022.

Eligibility Criteria: 

Interested candidates need to have at least a class 10 pass certificate, Graduation certificate or a PG certificate from any recognised institute, board or university can apply.

Application Fee:

- Training Controlling Officer Application Fee: Rs 944
- Training In Charge Application Fee: Rs 826
- Training Coordinator Application Fee: Rs 708
- Training Assistant Application Fee: Rs 590

Salary: 

- Training Controlling Officer: Rs 21,700
- Training Incharge Application Fee: Rs 18,500
- Training Coordinate : Rs 15,600
- Training Assistant : Rs 12,800

The age limit for the BPNl recruitment is a minimum of 28 years and a maximum of 45. 

The selection process of BPNL Recruitment 2022 will have an online test followed by an interview and document verification. 

