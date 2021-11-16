BPCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for Non-Executive posts at bcplonline.co.in - Check salary, last date

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) is invited applications for various Non-Executive posts. The recruitment process is underway for Operator, Technician, Foreman, Accounts Assistant and various posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of BPCL, bcplonline.co.in. The last date to apply is December 11, 2021.

BPCL Recruitment 2021 - Age Limit:

The age limit of the candidates must be under 30 years for the posts. Certain relaxations will be granted according to the government rules.

BPCL Recruitment 2021 - Selection process:

The selection process is based on Single stage or multiple stage selection process. In the event of number of applications being large, BCPL will adopt shortlisting criteria.

BPCL Recruitment 2021 - Stipend:

The selected candidates will earn a stipend ranging from Rs 21,000 to Rs 23,000.

BPCL Recruitment 2021: other vacancies

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Kochi Refinery is also inviting applications from eligible candidates for ‘Medical Officers on contract basis’ at Kochi Refinery, Ambalamugal, Kochi.

1. The candidate shall:

i) Possess an MBBS degree from a University recognized by the Medical Council of India (self-attested copy of the MBBS degree certificate should be submitted).

ii) Have completed house surgency and should have registered with the Travancore Cochin Medical Council, Trivandrum (self-attested copy should be submitted).

iii) Not have completed 58 years as of January 1, 2022.

iv) Possess an Aadhaar card, PAN card and savings Bank account.

Notification: bharatpetroleum.com