BOB Recruitment 2022: Apply for 72 Zonal Manager, other posts at bankofbaroda.in, know selection process

BOB Recruitment 2022: This recruitment drive will fill up 72 posts in Bank of Baroda.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 08:15 AM IST

File photo

Bank of Baroda is inviting applications for Zonal Manager, Business managers/AI and ML Specialists for digital group on fixed term engagement on contractual basis. The registration process was started on September 21 and will end on October 11, 2022. Candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of BOB at bankofbaroda.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 72 posts in Bank of Baroda.

BOB Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Digital Business Group (Assets): 10 Posts
Digital Business Group (Channels and Payments): 26 Posts
Digital Business Group (Partnerships and Innovation): 20 Posts
Digital Operations Group: 10 Posts
Digital Platforms & Products Group (Assets): 1 Post
Digital Platforms & Products Group (P and D): 5 Posts

BOB Recruitment 2022:Selection process: Selection will be based on shortlisting and subsequent round of Personal Interview and/or any other selection method. 

How to apply: Candidates are required to have a valid personal email ID and Contact Number. It should be kept active till completion of this recruitment project. Bank may send call letters for Personal interview and/or Selection processes on the registered Email ID. In case, a candidate does not have a valid personal email ID, he/she should create his/ her new email ID before applying. 

Application Fees

Rs.600/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates Rs.100/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for SC, ST, PWD & Women,

BOB Recruitment 2022: Detailed Notification Here

