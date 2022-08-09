BITSAT 2022 August session result OUT at bitsadmission.com: Here's how to check

BITSAT 2022 | Photo: PTI

Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test, BITSAT 2022 August session result has been declared at the official website-- bitsadmission.com. “Moderation process for the August Session is completed now. Candidates can view/download their moderated scores,” reads the result notification on the result portal.

BITSAT result 2022: How to check

Go to bitsadmission.com.

On the home page, open the link that reads ‘Click Here to view or download BITSAT-2022 (August Session) Score Card.’

Enter your application number and password.

Submit and view scores.

BITSAT 2022 entrance exam was held in two sessions, the first session in July and second one in August.

