Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

BITSAT 2022 August session result OUT at bitsadmission.com: Here's how to check

BITSAT 2022 August session result declared at bitsadmission.com.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 04:34 PM IST

BITSAT 2022 August session result OUT at bitsadmission.com: Here's how to check
BITSAT 2022 | Photo: PTI

Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test, BITSAT 2022 August session result has been declared at the official website-- bitsadmission.com. “Moderation process for the August Session is completed now. Candidates can view/download their moderated scores,” reads the result notification on the result portal.

BITSAT result 2022: How to check

  • Go to bitsadmission.com.
  • On the home page, open the link that reads ‘Click Here to view or download BITSAT-2022 (August Session) Score Card.’
  • Enter your application number and password.
  • Submit and view scores.

BITSAT 2022 entrance exam was held in two sessions, the first session in July and second one in August.

Read: GBSHSE SSC, HSSC 2023 Exam: Goa Board Class 10, 12 Term 1 and Term 2 dates released, check full schedule

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UP: Woman bank manager attacked with acid; helmet saved her face
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.